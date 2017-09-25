September 25, 2017

WHO COULD HAVE SEEN THIS COMING? NFL Broadcasting Stocks Slump As Protests Rise And TV Ratings Fall.

Related: NFL picked sides in the culture war, now it has to live with the consequences.

Given the toxicity of today’s politics, keeping sports as a refuge from politics would have been very smart. They chose . . . poorly.

Also related: Steve Bannon: “The Democrats, the longer they talk about identity politics, I got ‘em. . . . I want them to talk about racism every day. If the left is focused on race and identity, and we go with economic nationalism, we can crush the Democrats.”

UPDATE: Don Surber: Why Trump Picked On The NFL.

What’s funny is, institutions can completely immunize themselves to Trump simply by behaving in ways thought unexceptionally proper and dignified just a couple of decades ago. And yet, from the news media, to universities, to the NFL, they seem utterly incapable of doing so.