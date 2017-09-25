September 25, 2017

LEFTIST VIRTUE-SIGNALLING HURTS THE LITTLE PEOPLE: London Uber drivers in shock as some face unemployment: ‘Who is going to give me a job now?’ asks Pal Singh as he echoes concerns of others.

Pal Singh cannot believe the decision. “Is Uber really going to close?,” he asks, sitting behind the wheel of his Vauxhall Insignia.

The concern is palpable after Transport for London on Friday said it would not renew the ride-hailing company’s licence, which expires next week. At 60, Mr Singh is the sole breadwinner in his house because his wife does not work.

“I need this job for living. I have bills to pay. I’m almost 61, who is going to give me a job now?”

For 10 years he worked for a private hire company in Ilford, east London, for lower pay and less flexibility.

Crawling along Embankment in midday traffic, he scrolls through his phone, showing his weekly earnings: £1,050, £897, £841 and £541 — a week when he took some holiday — after Uber has taken its cut.

By only working during the day because he prefers not to drive at night, he is making more money than he did in his previous job. He is also happier.

“You always had problems with customers, some who didn’t want to pay,” he says of his job at the private hire company.

“With Uber for two years now, I have never had a customer problem, never had a problem at all.” . . .

Mohammed Nizam Jearally has not heard the news. He sits in silence when told about the ruling. “How can they do that?” he asks. Another pause. “How can they do that?”.

Uber was a lifeline for Mr Jearally when he was made redundant just over eight months ago.

He had worked in an office role for the NHS for almost 12 years. But when Capita, an outsourcing company, won the contract for the work it moved the jobs to Leeds, where labour and office space are cheaper.

At first, he drove customers while he focused on applying for new roles.

But after discovering he could earn as much driving for Uber as sitting in an office, he gave up looking at new vacancies.