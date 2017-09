GLOBAL WARMING UPDATE: ‘It’s kind of a weather roller coaster’: On last day of summer, California hit by snow, hail. “The first snow of the season came just four months after Sugar Bowl’s last ski season ended with nearly 800 inches of snowfall. . . . The snow has come about a month earlier than usual.”

Note: This is just weather, not climate. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, though are definitely climate, not weather.