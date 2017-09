LONDON JUST BECAME A FAR WORSE PLACE TO VISIT: Transport for London bans Uber on spurious “elfnsafety” grounds. To paraphrase Pitt the Younger, “health and safety” is the plea for every infringement of human freedom in Britain today – it is the argument of tyrants; it is the creed of slaves. The Freedom Association responds here. International visitors to London who use Uber regularly, like I do, might want to speak up too.