September 22, 2017

TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): Arkansas teacher had sex with 4 students — 2 in same day, court document says. “Goline, 25, was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree sexual assault, Arkansas State Police said. . . . On one of the occasions between January and April 2016, Goline drove a student to her apartment, where they had sex before going back to school. Later that day, Goline brought another student to her apartment, where they had sex, Arkansas Online reported.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 6:06 pm