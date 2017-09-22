September 22, 2017

IT’S ALL SMOKE AND MIRRORS: Germany Will Miss Another Green Goal.

Berlin’s grand green energy transition is falling short of the lofty targets that inspired it. Earlier this month, the think tank Agora Energiewende released a report that projected Germany would fall well short of its goal to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions—far shorter than was previously believed. Berlin had committed to cutting 40 percent of its GHG emissions by 2020 as compared to 1990 levels, but as that year looms large, the country has achieved a reduction of “just” 28 percent (a remarkable decrease, though nowhere close to the target), and it’s expected to only shave off another 2 or 3 percent over the next few years. Now, a new study from the BEE renewable energy group suggests that the country is going to fall short of its Brussels-set target of sourcing 18 percent of its energy production from renewables by 2020.

Related: Pruitt blasts Europe, Merkel for ‘hypocrisy’ on climate. “Pruitt mentioned Merkel by name, urging the public to press her on the issue. If reducing carbon dioxide emissions ‘is so important to you, Madam Chancellor, why are you getting rid of nuclear? Because last time I checked, it’s pretty clean on CO2,’ he said.”

