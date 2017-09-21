September 21, 2017

VALERIE PLAME: HEY, CHECK OUT THIS THOUGHT-PROVOKING ARTICLE ABOUT JEWS DRIVING AMERICA’S WARS.

As Allahpundit quips:

In fairness, it’d be easy to miss the “gross undercurrents” in a piece titled “America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars” if all you’d done is skimmed it. The lesson here, I guess, is to always read items about Jews instigating wars carefully before tweeting out the link.

Minor problem for Special Agent Heinrich, though: She has a Twitter archive and people have begun combing through it.