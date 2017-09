PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Old and busted: February 2009 cover story by Newsweek, then-still owned by the Washington Post: “We Are All Socialists Now.”

● The new hotness: WashPost Objects to Spicer Saying Media’s ‘Largely a Liberal Group’ Going Soft on Dems.

Just think of the media as largely a group of Democratic activists going soft on Dems, and it all makes sense.