September 21, 2017

TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): Substitute teacher and former girls soccer coach is arrested for having sex with one of her students in Michigan after sending naked photos of herself. “Allyson Brittany Moran, 26, was arrested Thursday in Illinois, Michigan State Police said. She would face up to 15 years in prison if convicted. She faces three felony counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a student and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a student.”