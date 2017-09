EVER SINCE TRUMP APPEARED, LATENT PHALLOPHOBIA HAS BECOME BLATANT PHALLOPHOBIA: ‘The View’ co-host: Trump making ‘phallic reference’ with ‘rocket man’ talk.

Actually, the “Rocket Man” reference leads to “burning out his fuse up there alone,” which is an apt characterization of Kim Jong Un’s domestic political situation. But I don’t expect denizens of The View to get this.