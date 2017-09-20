September 20, 2017

ACE ON THE MEDIA’S POST-ELECTION INSANITY: “They’re destroying themselves, and sabotaging their own propaganda operations, because they’re just too crazy to think or care about such things any longer. And I gotta tell you: I love it.”

Plus: “Destroying the media is a thing to be dearly wished for — but watching them destroy themselves is tons better. They’re now Othering themselves, and I think that’s just fine. People don’t want to associate with weirdoes — and now that they’ve decided to fly their freak flags proudly and put their Full Metal Weird on display for the world, I can only sit back and cheer.”