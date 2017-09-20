September 20, 2017

DON’T LET THE LAW STAND IN THE WAY OF CAPITULATING TO MASS HYSTERIA: Dallas: City Bent Contract Rules to Remove Lee Statue From Park.

Just after the Dallas City Council voted Sept. 6 to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee from a public park, a crane and work crew appeared to take it down. Municipal government is not known for its speed, and it is constrained by rules to make spending slow and therefore more transparent.

So how did the city come to spend an estimated half-million so quickly? The City Council isn’t entirely sure, and those on the council offer differing views on how the contract, valued at around $450,000, was allowed to be signed without being put out for competitive bidding from contractors.