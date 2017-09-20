September 20, 2017

GEORGE WASHINGTON GETS A FACELIFT: Carrier Overhaul Brings New Weapons & F-35. “The Navy and Huntington Ingalls Industries are beginning a massive upgrade and technical adjustment to its USS George Washington Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier — to enable the ship to operate the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft and serve for 25-more years with newly configured structures, weapons systems, defenses, propulsion, computer automation and advanced digital networking technology.”

So it’s a little deeper than a facelift.