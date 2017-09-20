September 20, 2017

THE ANSWER TO THE QUESTION NO ONE WAS ASKING? Dear God, Toyota is Building a Souped-up Prius.

President Akio Toyoda seemed to take personal offense at the notion that his company was renowned for producing quality machines without offering much in the way of zest. He’s made it his mission to spice things up, but a performance variant of the Prius is not something anyone could have anticipated. However, “performance” is a relative term when discussing the Prius GR Sport because it offers no additional power output.

Oh. Just when I was about to welcome some of our Prius-owning friends back into the world of high-output fun.