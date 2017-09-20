September 20, 2017

TUCKER CARLSON: Were We Lied to About Wiretapping, Or Did FBI Go Rogue?

According to a new report from CNN, Paul Manafort, who for a time last year was the Trump campaign chairman, was indeed wiretapped by the federal government, both before and after the election.

Manafort, it ought to be noted, had an apartment inside Trump Tower at that time, so it is virtually certain that surveillance of him would have included other members of the Trump campaign staff, maybe even Trump himself. In other words, it looks like Trump’s tweet may have been right. So why did three top members of Congress from both parties, and the country’s top law enforcement officers all assure us that the surveillance didn’t happen? That there wasn’t a shred of evidence to suggest it had happened? Were they lying or did they simply not know?

Neither answer is comforting.