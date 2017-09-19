September 19, 2017

(INTER)NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE: Britain is offering US physician assistants cash and long vacations in Europe if they relocate to fill desperate staff shortage.

The National Health Service (NHS) is offering £1,000 ($1,350) to cover their relocation, 41 days paid vacation a year, and free flights home during holidays.

Ultimately, officials say the plan is to recruit up to 3,200 PAs to perform minor operations and monitor wards.

The move has sparked outrage, with senior medics and patient groups warning it could trigger a slippery slope towards relying on under-qualified transplants to perform essential duties.

British health officials insist the PAs would not be replacing doctors, though they would be allowed to perform the same tasks.