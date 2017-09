JOHN STOSSEL & MAXIM LOTT: $20,000,000,000,000 in Debt and Rising: Now that Trump’s made a deal with Democrats, our national debt is higher than ever.

I never expected Trump to be any good on the debt, and he hasn’t been. But one lesson of the Obama era is that apparently nobody cares about the debt except the Tea Party, which was neutralized because it was threatening bipartisan opportunities for graft.