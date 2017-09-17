September 17, 2017

DISINFORMATION: Byron York: Over DACA, an acute case of Trump Panic Syndrome. “In other words, the whole episode changed pretty much nothing. Anyone who followed Trump during the campaign knows he is headed toward some sort of accommodation for DACA recipients. And anyone who follows the Trump administration and Congress knows there will be showdowns on Capitol Hill over the wall and other border security and enforcement measures. That is where the DACA issue stood before the freakout of Wednesday night and Thursday morning, and that is where the issue stood afterward. All that panic for nothing.”

Well, not nothing. It generated a lot of pageviews.