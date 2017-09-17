September 17, 2017

COMEDY GOLD: Washington Post’s Dana Milbank Claims Donald Trump Is Killing Him.

Poor Dana Milbank. For all of his life he has been the picture of perfect health. And then Donald Trump was elected President and completely ruined it to the point where he is now dying. Milbank discusses his health crises in his September 15 Washington Post column, President Trump is killing me. Really. President Trump is killing me. No, really. He’s killing me. It wasn’t one of his campaign promises but we’ll take it.

Heh. Of course, as Glenn has written, “Trump is not the cause of Washington’s decline. He’s a symptom, the wrecking ball that many Americans think was required.”

QED:

Oh and speaking of symptoms and decline, can Milbank be sure that it’s Trump who is killing him? Has he checked that he’s on good terms with Sally Quinn?