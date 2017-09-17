September 17, 2017

THE 21st CENTURY ISN’T TURNING OUT THE WAY I HAD HOPED:

● Shot: Woman arrested after ‘spraying four Americans tourists with acid’ at a Marseille train station causing burns to their faces and legs.

— The London Daily Mail, today.

● Chaser: Theresa May’s Britain — Where the foxes caper unmolested, the government packs your school lunch, and the BBC advises “how to do your makeup after an acid attack.”

— Small Dead Animals, yesterday.

● Hangover: California lawmakers approve landmark ‘sanctuary state’ bill to expand protections for immigrants.

— The Los Angeles Times, today.