September 17, 2017
THE 21st CENTURY ISN’T TURNING OUT THE WAY I HAD HOPED:
● Shot: Woman arrested after ‘spraying four Americans tourists with acid’ at a Marseille train station causing burns to their faces and legs.
— The London Daily Mail, today.
● Chaser: Theresa May’s Britain — Where the foxes caper unmolested, the government packs your school lunch, and the BBC advises “how to do your makeup after an acid attack.”
— Small Dead Animals, yesterday.
● Hangover: California lawmakers approve landmark ‘sanctuary state’ bill to expand protections for immigrants.
— The Los Angeles Times, today.