September 18, 2017

IT SOUNDS LIKE SHE THINKS THOSE ARE BAD THINGS: Black female chair of Ohio State’s engineering department calls it ‘very male, very white.’ “Dr. Monica Cox, the female, black chair of the Department of Engineering Education at Ohio State University, recently told the campus community that her relationship with her colleagues is adversely impacted simply because they’re mostly white and male.”

That sounds awfully insensitive. I wonder if they feel marginalized by this observation.