September 17, 2017

ROGER SIMON: The ‘Dreamers’ Can Stay but Never Vote.

Under no circumstances can or should someone who has arrived in our country illegally, no matter at what age, be allowed ever to vote in our elections at any level — federal, state or local.

To borrow a phrase from Barack Obama, it “wouldn’t be fair.” Those millions of legal immigrants from all over the world who stood in line and played by the rules deserve the right to determine this country’s future in elections. Those that didn’t, don’t. If the extent of the “Dreamers'” American dream is so great that they feel an overwhelming desire to vote, they are free to go home and wait in line like everybody else.