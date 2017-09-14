September 14, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: University promises ‘disciplinary action’ for students who engage in ‘hateful demonstrations.’ Campus official implies that ‘hate speech’ is not protected by the First Amendment. Anyone that constitutionally illiterate should be fired from a position of any responsibility.

Weird how polls show that Americans have a lower opinion of higher ed than they used to.