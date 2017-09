WHY ARE DEMOCRAT-MONOPOLY CITIES SUCH CESSPITS OF SEXUAL PREDATION? Seattle Mayor Ed Murray to resign following multiple accusations of sexual abuse:

The news came after a fifth person reportedly came forward to accuse Murray of sexual abuse — Murray’s younger cousin, who alleges that Murray repeatedly molested him in the 1970s.

Curiously, this Fox News article doesn’t name Murray’s political party, but Seattle’s last Republican mayor left office before the Beatles broke up.