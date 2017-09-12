September 12, 2017

BREXIT CATCH-UP: The EU Withdrawal Bill passed the UK House of Commons last night 326-90, which is good, but the Bill allows the executive to alter laws by enacting “Henry VIII powers,” which is bad. My colleague Rory Broomfield and I proposed a different approach to reducing EU regulation (based on the successful US experience) with BRAC in our book “Cutting the Gordian Knot.” Meanwhile, Cato Unbound is having a discussion on Brexit this week with some of the smartest freedom-loving minds around – starting with a lead essay from Brexit’s most articulate supporter, Dan Hannan MEP.