September 12, 2017

HONESTLY, THIS ISN’T SO DIFFERENT FROM HOW IT WORKS AT THE UPPER ECHELONS IN THE UNITED STATES: First the diploma, then the date: how China’s educated elites find love. “Young people spend so much time in school that when they grow up, ‘going to similar schools and similar universities matters.’ Fan said the point of pegging matches to top universities was not to ensure potential partners had high IQs. Rather, he said, it was to ensure that people in the club had similar family backgrounds.”