September 12, 2017

KID ROCK: ‘Pretty funny how scared I have them.’

Musician Kid Rock on Monday defended himself against charges of racism from a Detroit-based civil rights group, claiming he wouldn’t be facing such attacks were he not considering a run for the U.S. Senate.

A Detroit-based affiliate of the National Action Network said last week it would protest Kid Rock’s six-show run opening the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit this week, aiming to get the concerts canceled.

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, said in a statement that people should ignore “the garbage the extreme left is trying to create!”

“They are trying to use the old confederate flag BS, etc. to stir the pot, when we all know none of this would be going on if I were not thinking of running for office. Pretty funny how scared I have them all and their only agenda is to try and label people / me racist who do not agree or cower to them!!” wrote Ritchie, who lives in Clarkston.

“My track record in Detroit and Michigan speaks for itself, and I would dare anyone talking trash to put theirs up against mine.”

In closing, he said, “I LOVE BLACK PEOPLE!!”