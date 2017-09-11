September 11, 2017

ANARCHY GLEICHSCHALTUNG IN THE UK. UK Speaker: Same-Sex Marriage Won’t Be “Proper” Until Churches Can’t Opt Out:

In a shocking attack on religious freedom and even property rights, the speaker of Britain’s House of Commons argued that the country won’t have “proper equal marriage” until churches are unable to turn away requests to host a same-sex marriage.

“I still feel we’ll only have proper equal marriage when you can bloody well get married in a church if you want to do so, without having to fight the church for the equality that should be your right,” John Bercow, the Commons speaker, declared at a PinkNews reception in July.