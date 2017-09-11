September 11, 2017

BRIAN WILLIAMS GOTTA BRIAN WILLIAMS: “Williams discouraged [Florida residents being pummeled by Irma] from going out in the harsh conditions, but at one point actually said ‘forward this picture on Instagram, pretend you shot it and pretend it’s yours. We’ll look the other way.’”

Which pretty neatly sums up how NBC executives treated Williams’ own fabrications, until they didn’t, and transferred him back to the farm team on MSNBC.

At least for now. I’m sure Williams still vows…