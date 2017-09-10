September 10, 2017

JIM GERAGHTY ON PARASITIC PROGRESSIVISM AT ESPN, MARVEL, AND THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI:

Notice that the progressive-minded revolutionaries in these three cases did not seek to found their own university in Missouri, their own cable sports network, or their own line of comic books. That would require a great deal of patience and effort and risk of failure. They moved into preexisting, relatively apolitical institutions and steered the ship in a new direction, aligned with their political and social goals.

And then they hit the rocks.