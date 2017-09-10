September 10, 2017

BRUCE BAWER ON WHITEWASHING ANTIFA IN THE ATLANTIC:

Of course, we’ve heard all this before. In his determination to whitewash Antifa, Friedersdorf is playing the same old rhetorical games that the Western Left employed for decades to defend the Soviet Union and Red China. Yes, Stalin and Mao weren’t perfect; yes, the Gulag and Holomodor and Cultural Revolution were unpleasant; but Communism was still better than Nazism – because its claims for itself sounded so much nicer.

Who but a fool, a knave, or a prisoner of ideology could seriously make such a contention? What ordinary American could possibly be expected to buy it? And why is The Atlantic, a once-distinguished publication founded in 1857 under the editorship of James Russell Lowell, trying to sell it?