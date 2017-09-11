September 11, 2017

WHY ARE DEMOCRAT-RUN CITIES AND GUN CONTROLLERS SUCH CESSPITS OF CORRUPTION? One officer left standing after indictments of Baltimore Gun Trace Task Force members.

Baltimore Police Det. John Clewell worked nearly two years on the department’s gun trace task force — an elite unit that raided homes throughout the city searching for firearms in an effort to quell historic rates of violence.

We’re “the ‘make stuff happen’ police,” Clewell told a Northeast Baltimore couple whose apartment he raided in April 2015, according to his own account of the incident in charging documents.

Now Clewell is the only member of the task force who has not been indicted on federal racketeering charges.

The rest of the unit has been accused of robbing suspects, filing false paperwork and committing overtime fraud. Seven members were indicted by a federal grand jury in March; an eighth was indicted in August.