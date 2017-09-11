September 11, 2017

SALENA ZITO: Democrats give away the Rust Belt by alienating Catholics.

OHIO VALLEY — A clip of Martha Plimpton’s exuberance over the ‘best’ abortion she ever had played out on the television overhead of a gas-station counter somewhere along U.S. Route 422 between Ohio and Pennsylvania.

A woman with a name tag noting her as the manager rolled her eyes and said to no one in particular as she went about stacking the shelves behind the counter, “And they wonder why people don’t vote for Democrats around here anymore.”

Plimpton, 46, is best known for her role in the 1980’s Steven Spielberg classic kid adventure movie “Goonies.” She made her remark in an interview with Dr. Willie Parker at a #ShoutYourAbortion event in Seattle in June.

After saying Seattle was the home of some of her family she went on to cheer what she did in her teens, “I also had my first abortion at the Seattle Planned Parenthood. Yay!”

With equal exuberance, she also revealed her Seattle abortion wasn’t her last.

Actions like Plimpton’s do not help the Democratic cause in achieving power and influence back in Washington, D.C. At least not with Main Street voters.

Nor does it help Democrats win local races either.

“Democrats used to debate the legal right to have one, and that was a point of view that was shared by most voters,” said Michael Wear, a theologically conservative evangelical Christian and Democrat who served in Barack Obama’s faith outreach office in the White House.

“I don’t understand why 14 months before a midterm election why would you push 20 percent of voters who would love to support Democrats out the door? Better yet why would you speak of pro-life Democrats as though they were some extraterrestrial who just landed on earth?” he said.