September 8, 2017

SEE, HILLARY THINKS OF MATT LAUER AS A DEMOCRATIC OPERATIVE WITH A BYLINE, HENCE HER SURPRISE AND ANGER: Hillary Accuses Matt Lauer of ‘Pointless Ambush’ in NBC Forum:

In the book, she reveled that she was “almost physically sick” with rage at Today co-host Matt Lauer following his interview with her during NBC’s Commander-in-Chief Forum one year ago. Recalling the event in her self-serving account of the campaign, Clinton ranted: “Lauer had turned what should have been a serious discussion into a pointless ambush.” Why was she so upset with the morning show host who usually provided her a friendly forum? Apparently he asked too many questions about her e-mail scandal.

Flashback: In the fall of 2006, John F. Harris, then with the Washington Post, now with Politico, paraphrased Bill Clinton’s belief that “There is an expectation among Democrats that establishment old media organizations are de facto allies — and will rebut political accusations and serve as referees on new-media excesses,” which also helps to explain Hillary’s fury at being blindsided by one of her own.

Or to put things into visual terms: