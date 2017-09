AND RIGHT ON CUE FROM HOLLYWOOD WHENEVER THERE’S A PRESIDENT WITH AN (R) AFTER HIS NAME:

● Shot: Actress Jennifer Lawrence: Hurricanes Are Nature’s Punishment for Voting for Trump.

—NewsBusters, today.

● Chaser: There’s no shading it, Harris County [where Houston is located–Ed] went undeniably blue.

—The Texas Tribune, November 11, 2016.