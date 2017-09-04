September 4, 2017

TOO BAD OUR FORMER PREZ DIDN’T BOTHER TO TAKE HIS OWN ADVICE, Tom Shattuck of the Boston Herald writes:

So glad that departing President Barack Obama took the time to pen a “Dear Don” letter for incoming President Trump.

POTUS 44 went full professor in his do as I say, not as I did admonishments.

“We are just temporary occupants of this office. That makes us guardians of those democratic institutions and traditions — like rule of law, separation of powers, equal protection and civil liberties — that our forebears fought and bled for. Regardless of the push and pull of daily politics, it’s up to us to leave those instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them.”

Obama’s IRS persecuted conservative groups. He used intelligence agencies to investigate the media. There is increasing evidence that his Justice Department — at his guidance — snuffed an investigation into Hillary Clinton. And it now appears his administration actively spied on the Trump campaign, unmasking monitored conversations involving Trump associates.