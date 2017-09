NONSENSE. OBAMA SCRIBE JEFFREY GOLDBERG ASSURES ME THEY’RE JUST LIKE G.I.s AT NORMANDY: Homeland Security Makes it Official: Antifa ‘Domestic Terrorists.’

Perhaps that explains why the left has gone from comparing Antifa to American soldiers at Normandy Beach just a few weeks ago, to increasingly distancing themselves in recent days.

That and the likely bad polling, as Glenn noted.