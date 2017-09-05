September 5, 2017

HE MUST BE SILENCED. THIS THREATENS THE WHOLE FEEDLOT: Prof finds majority of minorities don’t face discrimination. “The study, led by Professor Brian Boutwell, consisted of reviewing response data from a survey of more than 14,000 Americans, finding that the vast majority claim to have ‘never’ or ‘rarely’ been a victim of discrimination. The results, relatively consistent across racial lines, found that only 25 percent of Americans responded ‘yes’ to ever experiencing discrimination. . . . Although racial minorities did comparatively report facing more discrimination, racial disparities were not nearly as high as expected, with only 31 percent of blacks reporting experiencing discrimination ‘sometimes’ or ‘often.’ Similarly, just 27 percent of Hispanics responded similarly, followed by 23 percent of whites, and 18 percent of Asians, according to the study.”