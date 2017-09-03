September 3, 2017

WELL, AT LEAST THEY PROBABLY WON’T BEHEAD YOU: Let us mock Texans, their faith and their politics.

In other words, any excuse will do to smack down people of Christian faith who do not cleave to the liberal line that Big Government is the same as the Hand of God. The Left sees everything in on-off, right-wrong terms. There is no nuance in their world view. A liberal colleague of mine, whom I have know for 20-plus years and who I count a a true friend, posted this similar cartoon on his FB page. . . .

In his comments on the cartoon, my friend betrayed what you encounter on the Left over and over: “I’m pointing out that the stance that all government help is bad is ridiculous and bad… .” To which I replied, “I know, or know of, exactly zero people on my side of the aisle who say that ‘all government help is bad.’ That’s a memetic straw man on the Left but it has no basis.”

I wonder what the cartoonist or its enthralled would say if they knew that the quote in the first section, above, “That government is best which governs least,” was penned by Henry David Thoreau (not Thomas Jefferson, as commonly attributed). . . .

And that is the basic template of almost all Leftist politics. There is absolutely nothing that so defines Leftism as anger, of which this is only one example. Converse or correspond with anyone on the Left long enough and it becomes obvious that they are just plan mad, especially at people who do not agree that they just know better than you do. So their commentary is, “smug, predictable, dismissive,” says Morrisey, “with all of the subtlety, wit, and artistry of a sledgehammer.” You either agree with them altogether or you are painted as a racist, homophobic, neo-Nazi, fundamentalist Christian, white supremacist, misogynist child of darkness. Who hates the government except in hurricanes.