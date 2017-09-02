September 2, 2017

WELLL, IT’S NOT LIKE THEY’RE A GATEWAY DRUG TO PATRIOTISM, CHIVALRY, AND CLASSIC NOVELS, OR ANYTHING: Millennials don’t really care about classic movies.

That explains why landmark films are being banned because of their problematics, which is why the reels that contain Gone with the Wind are now currently smoldering in the Memory Hole. In Casablanca, Ingrid Bergman’s character once refers Dooley Wilson’s Sam as being Rick’s “boy.” Time to ban that one as well, despite the counterculture falling in love with Rick’ss coolness in the 1960s?

Found via Kathy Shaidle, who writes, “This is literally the cause of all our problems…I’m not being sarcastic. You can learn almost everything about life from movies,” adding, “You will learn, for example, that you are not the first generation to have Problem X or ‘Solution’ Y.”

Creationists believe that life on earth began 5000 years ago. Millenials seem to think it started with the Beatles. Or maybe Star Wars.