September 2, 2017

ENDORSED: Every Cop Involved in the Arrest of This Utah Nurse for Refusing to (Illegally) Draw a Patient’s Blood Needs to Be Fired. “In fact, the claim that this blood draw was part of an ‘investigation’ at all adds another layer of revulsion to Payne’s behavior. The unconscious man Payne wanted blood from was not suspected of any crime and had done nothing wrong. He was, in fact, a victim of a crime.”

This is just the latest example of why qualified immunity for law enforcement — an idea with no constitutional foundation, basically made up out of whole cloth by judges — should be abolished.

UPDATE: SLC mayor, police chief apologize for officer who arrested nurse; criminal investigation to follow.