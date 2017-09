THEY TOLD ME IF TRUMP WERE ELECTED WE’D SEE SHAMELESS CRUSHING OF DISSENT. AND THEY WERE RIGHT! Google is coming after critics in academia and journalism. It’s time to stop them. “In recent years, Google has become greedy about owning not just search capacities, video and maps, but also the shape of public discourse. . . . It is time to call out Google for what it is: a monopolist in search, video, maps and browser, and a thin-skinned tyrant when it comes to ideas.”