August 31, 2017

CHARLIE HEBDO MOCKS HURRICANE HARVEY VICTIMS AS NAZIS IN DESPICABLE COVER PHOTO.

Hillary Clinton’s supporters just can’t catch a break — during the 2008 Democratic primaries, Obama dismissed them as clinging to their guns and religion. This week, after a horrific natural disaster, the heartless Gallic geniuses at Charlie Hebdo smear Hillary’s supporters in Texas for having a overly toxic blend of nationalism mixed with socialism. Great timing and geopolitical knowledge, fellas.

