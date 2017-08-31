August 31, 2017

SOMETHING STINKS: A former FBI agent battling Deputy Director McCabe said there is a ‘cancer’ inside the FBI. “There’s a cancer there of a group of people. . . . You’ve seen it with some of the recent reports of leaks, conflicts of interest, you see it in my case. The level of integrity is lacking. I have never seen or heard of the amount of conflicts of interest, or leading by fear. . . . I don’t feel that Andy McCabe was honest to me. The conflicts of interest many of agents see right away. A lot of agents, analysts, former, current, retired are appalled that if they did similar they would have already been fired or at least on leave without pay.”