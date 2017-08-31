«
»

August 31, 2017

SOMETHING STINKS: A former FBI agent battling Deputy Director McCabe said there is a ‘cancer’ inside the FBI. “There’s a cancer there of a group of people. . . . You’ve seen it with some of the recent reports of leaks, conflicts of interest, you see it in my case. The level of integrity is lacking. I have never seen or heard of the amount of conflicts of interest, or leading by fear. . . . I don’t feel that Andy McCabe was honest to me. The conflicts of interest many of agents see right away. A lot of agents, analysts, former, current, retired are appalled that if they did similar they would have already been fired or at least on leave without pay.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:37 am