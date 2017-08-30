August 30, 2017

KTVU ANCHOR: ‘I experienced hate firsthand’ at Berkeley rally.

And as you’re reading this keep in mind that they were yelling at me and their words were filled with venom, anger, hate and intolerance. There’s just no other way to describe it. I was stunned.

Them: Hey! No pictures or we’ll take your phone!

(At that point I’d already taken these shots)

Me (In calm voice): You’re on public property and I can take a picture if I want to.

Them: Oh, so you’re a big man with a camera?

Me: No I just wanted to take a picture and talk with you.

Them (rushing toward me): We outnumber you and we will take your camera!