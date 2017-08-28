August 28, 2017

FEDERAL STUDY: Perfume Can Prevent Women From Becoming Cardiologists.

The National Institutes of Health is funding research on whether there is bias against women in the government’s peer review grant making process. Results produced by Dr. Molly Carnes, a woman, have concluded that women are at a disadvantage in receiving federal funding for their research. Carnes is the director of the University of Wisconsin’s Center for Women’s Health Research.

One such paper, published in February, is entitled “Women Are Less Likely Than Men to Be Full Professors in Cardiology: Why Does This Happen and How Can We Fix It?”

The paper was funded by an NIH study that has received $3,927,208 since 2013, including $696,995 this year.

The paper argues that wearing perfume can disadvantage female heart doctors, and men who wear white coats and carry a stethoscope “could foster gender bias.”