August 26, 2017

HICKS IN STICKS NIX PIX. Weekend Box Office: Moviegoing Slows to a Standstill Amid Historic August Slump.

In addition to Harvey and audience boredom with Hollywood’s current craptacular product, there’s the proverbial “one weird trick” that helps explain this year’s cinematic slump, that the media refuses to cite. As Christian Toto recently wrote, “Hollywood’s insane reaction to Trump’s ascent may be coaxing customers to skip the multiplex this summer.”

(Classical allusion in headline.)