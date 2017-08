HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: The hidden cost of college: rising student fees. “During their college search, many prospective students tend to pay attention to tuition. But in the last decade, fees have started to make up a larger share of the overall bill, particularly at public campuses. Since 2000, student fees have actually grown faster than tuition in percentage terms. Fees rose 95 percent at public four-year colleges (and 61 percent at private colleges).”