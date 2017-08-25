«
August 25, 2017

SHE SEEMS NICE: New Labour MP says she will not ‘hang out’ with Conservative women because they are the ‘enemy.’

Ms Pidcock explained: “The idea that they’re not the enemy is simply delusional when you see the effect they have on people”.

She also tweeted: “Whatever type they are, it’s visceral. I’m not interested in being cosy with Tories. My interview with @skwawkbox”.

New Tory MP Kemi Badenoch disagreed with Ms Pidcock that Conservatives are an enemy to women.

She told Refinery29: “I would call myself a feminist. I have a son and a daughter – I want to make sure they have the same opportunities in life. [The Conservatives] have had two female prime ministers. We haven’t had as many female MPs (the Conservative party currently has 67 female MPs while Labour has 119) but we have had a different way of doing things. For us, a woman in power is more important than lots of women taking orders from men.”

Dozens of young girls from Rotherham and Newcastle could not be reached for comment.

