LONGTIME ESPN HOST SHARES NAME WITH INFAMOUS NAZI WHO SUPERVISED SLAVE LABOR:

ESPN refused to acknowledge whether or not it had plans to pull pundit Robert Ley off of the air, despite the fact that he has the same name as an infamous Nazi official.

The original Ley was head of the German workers’ front, and was quoted as saying that “The only person who is still a private individual in Germany is somebody who is asleep” — now a mantra for CNN and Google in 2017.